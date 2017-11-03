Pasta by the Park: Runners carb up for a good cause

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is taking over downtown Savannah in just a few hours, but earlier this evening runners had the chance to carb up.

Pasta by the Park is an annual event which helps raise money for Vascular Malformation research.

7-year-old Liam was the star of the event tonight. He was born with Lymphatic Malformation and has had to undergo numerous surgeries.

“There are so many kids that didn’t get funding for research and so forth,” says Janet Steffen with Liam’s Land, “So all the money raised here tonight goes to medical research grants.”

Tonight everyone filled their bellies for a good cause — with live music too.

If you’d like to learn more about Liam and his journey, click or tap here.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s