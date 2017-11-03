Our Hometown: Family Promise of Bryan Co. hosts ‘Soul to Soul’ fundraising event

Join Family Promise of Bryan County for their “Soul to Soul” fundraising event!

The theme of the evening is community, compassion, and commitment.

Guests will enjoy live entertainment provided by Monty and the Pythons as they dine on delicious “soulful food.”

The night will also include an array of live and silent auction items donated by local businesses and individuals.

An exciting new collaboration will also be unveiled which will benefit the families helped by the local nonprofit organization.

The fundraiser gets underway at 7 o’clock tonight at Belhaven on Belfast River Road in Richmond Hill

Family Promise is a collaboration of congregations within our community helping families with children in area schools who are facing homelessness.

For more information, visit: familypromisebryancounty.org