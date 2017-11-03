Metro Police stepping up security for Savannah Marathon weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. – The Hostess City is one day away from welcoming thousands into town for the annual Savannah Rock ‘N Roll Marathon and Half Marathon.

Savannah Chatham Metro Police says it is expecting 15,000 runners to participate this weekend.

“Police will be out in abundance throughout the marathon event itself,” Sergeant Eddie Grant said. The Savannah Rock ‘N Roll Marathon and Half Marathon is the second biggest event for the city all year, second only to Saint Patrick’s Day.

Whether someone is running or cheering from the sidelines, SCMPD says they have your back.

“We can’t divulge those plans obviously to the public but we have them in place and we are prepared,” Grant said. “If you see something out of the ordinary, or seems different than the norm, let us know.”

This comes after eight people were killed in a truck terror attack in New York on Tuesday.

WSAV’s Crime Expert, Metro Police Retired Major Gerry Long says people should keep an eye out for suspicious items and persons as well.

“A person that is acting suspiciously who looks to be in the need of an intervention or attention, they need to find somebody in uniform,” she said.

Long recommends families and groups have a rendezvous point should they get separated. “You can never been too cautious,” she said.

She also recommends, in addition to taking a picture of your child on race day to keep their most recent look and outfit available, to pin a contact name and phone number to the inside of a child’s clothing. This can be especially helpful for children who aren’t old enough to know the name and number of their parent or guardian.

To find out more about the race, click here.

WSAV will have live coverage on-air and online. during Saturday’s races.