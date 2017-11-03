Meet and Greet Tybee City Council candidates on Sunday

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) — The community is invited to drop by The Guard House, 31 Van Horne Street, on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 5, from 2-5 p.m. for coffee, desserts and to meet and greet the candidates for Tybee’s City Council.

All seven candidates have confirmed their attendance–the election is for three council seats–and the event is sponsored by Forever Tybee.

The election takes place on Nov. 7 between 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Candidates for Tybee City Council include:

  • John Branigin – City Council
  • Jackson Butler – City Council
  • Monty Parks – City Council – I
  • Julia Pearce – City Council
  • Jenny Rutherford – City Council
  • Joseph Sheffield – City Council
  • Dale Williams – City Council
  • Walter Freeman – WITHDRAWN

POLLING PLACES FOR THIS ELECTION ARE:

Guard House–31 Van Horn Street

Tybee School Cafeteria–204 Fifth Street

 

 

