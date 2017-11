SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Highway 17 is back open in both directions–as of 6 a.m. on Friday–following a fatal accident just north of the Talmadge Bridge. The accident happened around 11 p.m. on Thursday and officers say two cars were involved.

News 3 has also learned that two people were killed in the crash.

We will continue to follow this breaking news story.