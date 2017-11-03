Garrison bands tune up for first concert in new performing arts center

Music is in the air at Garrison School for the Arts. Thursday, November 9, the school will host its first concert- “A New Beginning”- at the brand new SPLOST funded Yamacraw Center for the Arts.

More details:

Esther F. Garrison School for the Arts presents

‘A New Beginning’

Featuring:

Garrison Youth Ensemble

Garrison Wind Ensemble

Special guests and former wind ensemble members

M. Hutchinson, Ed.S., Conducting

S. Benson-Jaja, MBA, Conducting

M. Nester, BA, Conducting

Yamacraw Center for the Performing Arts

7 pm

November 9, 2017

Admission: $5, adults

Children free