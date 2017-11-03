Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & highlights

By Published: Updated:

It’s the final night of the regular season in Georgia, and playoff berths are on the line.

Entering tonight, Brunswick was 3-1 in-region with Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill at 2-1 — so there was a potential three-way tie for the title.

But a 45-14 win tonight over Bradwell gives Glynn Academy the AAAAAA Region 2 crown.

The most intriguing game of the evening? Our premiere matchup: Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill.

The Wildcats needed a win to force a tie, and although they started off strong, they fell short tonight. Effingham County took the win 40-26.

Thanks for watching our live games on WSAV-CW all season long. Unfortunately, this was the last one but stick with us for the Tuesday Blitz Countdown at 6:30 on WSAV-CW.

And of course, we’ll have plenty to come on the Friday Night Blitz in the next few weeks.

Final Scores:

  • Liberty County 41, Pierce County 14
  • Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13
  • Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7
  • Beaufort Academy 43, Holly Hill Academy 6
  • Benedictine 41, Jeff Davis 0
  • Timberland 12, May River 10
  • Memorial Day 25, Flint River 7
  • Savannah Christian 21, Jenkins County 14
  • Myrtle Beach 48, Beaufort 7
  • Whale Branch 30, Buford 27
  • ECI 28, Calvary 21
  • Savannah Country Day 34, Montgomery County 27
  • Bluffton 22, Hanahan 21
  • Jenkins 49, Beach 14
  • Wade Hampton 23, Manning 18
  • Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22
  • Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14
  • Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22
  • Florence Christian 24, St. Andrew’s 22
  • Thomas Heyward 20, Christian Academy 14 – OT
  • Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14
  • Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14
  • Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26
  • Brunswick 68, Osborne 14
  • Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20
  • Bishop England 32, Battery Creek 26
  • Claxton 47, Wheeler County 28
  • McIntosh County Academy 48, Johnson County 28
  • Bacon County 33, Metter 27

Want to report a missing score? E-mail us here or send a tweet to @WSAVBlitz.

As always, we want to see your game day selfies! Send your best photos to pics@wsav.com to be featured in our Ford Focus on the Fans gallery.

Ford Focus on the Fans | November 3

Are you following WSAV Blitz? Tap or click here for Facebook & Twitter.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s