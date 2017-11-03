Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & highlights

It’s the final night of the regular season in Georgia, and playoff berths are on the line.

Entering tonight, Brunswick was 3-1 in-region with Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill at 2-1 — so there was a potential three-way tie for the title.

But a 45-14 win tonight over Bradwell gives Glynn Academy the AAAAAA Region 2 crown.

The most intriguing game of the evening? Our premiere matchup: Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill.

The Wildcats needed a win to force a tie, and although they started off strong, they fell short tonight. Effingham County took the win 40-26.

Final Scores:

Liberty County 41, Pierce County 14

Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13

Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7

Beaufort Academy 43, Holly Hill Academy 6

Benedictine 41, Jeff Davis 0

Timberland 12, May River 10

Memorial Day 25, Flint River 7

Savannah Christian 21, Jenkins County 14

Myrtle Beach 48, Beaufort 7

Whale Branch 30, Buford 27

ECI 28, Calvary 21

Savannah Country Day 34, Montgomery County 27

Bluffton 22, Hanahan 21

Jenkins 49, Beach 14

Wade Hampton 23, Manning 18

Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22

Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14

Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22

Florence Christian 24, St. Andrew’s 22

Thomas Heyward 20, Christian Academy 14 – OT

Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14

Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14

Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26

Brunswick 68, Osborne 14

Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20

Bishop England 32, Battery Creek 26

Claxton 47, Wheeler County 28

McIntosh County Academy 48, Johnson County 28

Bacon County 33, Metter 27

