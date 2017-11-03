Friday Night Blitz: High school football scores & highlights

It’s the final night of the regular season in Georgia, and playoff berths are on the line.
Entering tonight, Brunswick was 3-1 in-region with Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill at 2-1 — so there was a potential three-way tie for the title.
But a 45-14 win tonight over Bradwell gives Glynn Academy the AAAAAA Region 2 crown.
The most intriguing game of the evening? Our premiere matchup: Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill.
The Wildcats needed a win to force a tie, and although they started off strong, they fell short tonight. Effingham County took the win 40-26.
Thanks for watching our live games on WSAV-CW all season long. Unfortunately, this was the last one but stick with us for the Tuesday Blitz Countdown at 6:30 on WSAV-CW.
And of course, we’ll have plenty to come on the Friday Night Blitz in the next few weeks.
Final Scores:
- Liberty County 41, Pierce County 14
- Southeast Bulloch 48, Windsor Forest 13
- Vidalia 35, Bryan County 7
- Beaufort Academy 43, Holly Hill Academy 6
- Benedictine 41, Jeff Davis 0
- Timberland 12, May River 10
- Memorial Day 25, Flint River 7
- Savannah Christian 21, Jenkins County 14
- Myrtle Beach 48, Beaufort 7
- Whale Branch 30, Buford 27
- ECI 28, Calvary 21
- Savannah Country Day 34, Montgomery County 27
- Bluffton 22, Hanahan 21
- Jenkins 49, Beach 14
- Wade Hampton 23, Manning 18
- Toombs County 32, Swainsboro 22
- Wayne County 44, Statesboro 14
- Tattnall County 56, Appling County 22
- Florence Christian 24, St. Andrew’s 22
- Thomas Heyward 20, Christian Academy 14 – OT
- Ware County 33, New Hampstead 14
- Glynn Academy 45, Bradwell Institute 14
- Effingham County 40, Richmond Hill 26
- Brunswick 68, Osborne 14
- Screven County 44, Jefferson County 20
- Bishop England 32, Battery Creek 26
- Claxton 47, Wheeler County 28
- McIntosh County Academy 48, Johnson County 28
- Bacon County 33, Metter 27
Want to report a missing score? E-mail us here or send a tweet to @WSAVBlitz.
As always, we want to see your game day selfies! Send your best photos to pics@wsav.com to be featured in our Ford Focus on the Fans gallery.