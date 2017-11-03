Friday Night Blitz: Halftime Update

It’s the final night of the regular season in Georgia, and playoff berths are on the line.

In our 6A region, Brunswick is 3-1 in-region with Glynn Academy and Richmond Hill at 2-1. So tonight, we have a potential 3-way-tie for the title, but we’ll see how things play out on the field.

Tonight’s premiere matchup is a big rivalry – Effingham County vs. Richmond Hill. The Wildcats need a win tonight to force a tie with the Rebels.

Right now you can watch our final Blitz Game of the Week on WSAV-CW or online here. The Liberty County Panthers face-off against the Pierce County Bears.

Halftime Scores:

Liberty County 27, Pierce County 7

Savannah Christian 7, Jenkins County 7

Calvary Day 14, ECI 7

Ware County 19, New Hampstead 0

Toombs County 19, Swainsboro 8

Wade Hampton 9, Manning 6

Vidalia 28, Bryan County 0

Savannah High 53, Johnson 0

Jenkins High 42, Beach 7

Whale Branch 24, Buford 21

May River 10, Timberland 6

Christian Academy 14Thomas Heyward Academy 7

Montgomery County 13, Savannah Country Day 10

Beaufort Academy 24, Holly Hill Academy 6

