Equifax: 4 executives didn’t commit insider trading

The Associated Press Published:
Equifax Inc.
FILE - This July 21, 2012, file photo shows signage at the corporate headquarters of Equifax Inc. in Atlanta. Equifax says a special committee has determined that four executives did not commit insider trading prior to public disclosure of its massive data breach. The credit rating agency said Friday, Nov. 3, 2017, that committee found that none of the executives had knowledge of the breach when their trades were made and that preclearance for the trades was obtained properly. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File)

ATLANTA (AP) – Equifax says a special committee has determined that four of its executives did not commit insider trading prior to public disclosure of its massive data breach.

It was found that three Equifax executives sold shares worth a combined $1.8 million just a few days after the company discovered the breach.

The credit rating agency said Friday that the committee found that none of the executives had knowledge of the breach when their trades were made and that preclearance for the trades was obtained.

Equifax said the committee is still reviewing the breach.

Hackers broke into the systems at Equifax Inc. earlier this year, exposing the personal information of 145.5 million Americans. The company is under multiple state and federal investigations.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s