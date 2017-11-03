Chatham commissioners approve $12M project to improve Memorial Stadium; CorrectHealth extension also approved

Related Coverage CorrectHealth back in as healthcare provider at Chatham County Jail

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Board of Commissioners met for their regular meeting today, Nov. 3, with several big items on their agenda.

They started off the meeting by approving $12 million for changes and improvements to Memorial Stadium. The Memorial Stadium work is expected to be finished in 2019, and improvements will include updates to the field, stands and lights. Construction will affect the 2018 football season.

The Commission also approved an extension to their contract with CorrectHealth for Inmate Healthcare Services at the Detention Center. The extension will last until June 2018.

There was no discussion during the meeting about CorrectHealth, but Commissioner Chester Ellis (District 8) voted against the item saying he disagrees with contract.

Sheriff John Wilcher was also at the meeting, but once the CorrectHealth contract was approved, he left.

