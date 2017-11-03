Bethesda hosts 9th annual Sporting Clays Tournament

Bethesda Academy will host its 9th annual Sporting Clays Tournament Friday, November 10, at the Forest City Gun Club. All sponsorship and event proceeds benefit Bethesda’s scholarship program for young men in grades six through twelve.

The tournament includes a wild game lunch and wild game hors d’oeuvres cocktail reception both prepared by Chef Kirk Blaine. Participants can also attend a safety and shooting clinic prior to the 1 p.m. tournament start time.

