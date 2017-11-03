2 arrested in Haven Drive shooting for providing false information, other charges

SAVANNAH, Ga. – Metro’s Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate the shooting of a 27-year-old man outside a Haven Drive residence on Nov. 2.

Officers responded to the first block of Haven Drive about 3:20 p.m. and discovered a man later identified as Brandon Wright with gunshot injuries.

A residence was also struck with gunfire.

Wright, who was uncooperative with the investigation and initially provided a false name, was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Wright is facing charges of possession of a firearm with an altered ID, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and obstruction by hindering.

Wright also had two active warrants through Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Whitney Corley, 29, who was with Wright when officers arrived, was charged with false information.