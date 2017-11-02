Video: Driver planned New York attack ‘for weeks’

NEW YORK (NBC News) — Police and federal agents are working to learn more about the man accused of carrying out New York’s deadliest terrorist attack since 9/11.

Eight people were killed and 12 more were wounded when 29-year-old Sayfullo Saipov, an Uzbek immigrant who came to the United States in 2010, drove a rented truck down a bicycle path, striking several people, then slammed his vehicle into a school bus.

“This was an attack on the United States of America, an attack on New York City, an attack on our people and it was the definition of terrorism,” said Mayor Bill de Blasio.

Saipov was shot by police after leaving the truck and brandishing a pellet pistol and paintball gun. He’s now hospitalized.

A hand written note from Saipov pledging his allegiance to ISIS was found in the truck.

President Trump is calling for stepped-up vetting of immigrants in the wake of the attack, and has said he will support classifying Saipov as an enemy combatant.

