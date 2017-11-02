Trump tweets unlikely to slow NYC bike path case

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s tweets calling for the death penalty in the Halloween bike path attack that killed eight people could legally be cited as a symptom of widespread government bias.

But experts say it’s unlikely they’ll become a speed bump in the prosecution.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Would love to send the NYC terrorist to Guantanamo but statistically that process takes much longer than going through the Federal system… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

…There is also something appropriate about keeping him in the home of the horrible crime he committed. Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

Trump wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” On Thursday, he tweeted that prosecutors “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

A Fordham Law School professor says judges can weed out bias and will reject any defense claims about it.

Saipov is at a federal lockup. His lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”