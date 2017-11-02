Trump tweets unlikely to slow NYC bike path case

The Associated Press Published:
Donald Trump
In this Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2017 photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. Trump is calling for “Merit Based immigration” following the truck attack in New York City that killed eight people and injured 11. Trump says on Twitter Wednesday that the driver in Tuesday’s attack “came into our country through what is called the ‘Diversity Visa Lottery Program,’ a Chuck Schumer beauty.” (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

NEW YORK (AP) – President Donald Trump’s tweets calling for the death penalty in the Halloween bike path attack that killed eight people could legally be cited as a symptom of widespread government bias.

But experts say it’s unlikely they’ll become a speed bump in the prosecution.

Trump wrote on Twitter late Wednesday that Sayfullo Saipov “SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY!” On Thursday, he tweeted that prosecutors “Should move fast. DEATH PENALTY!”

A Fordham Law School professor says judges can weed out bias and will reject any defense claims about it.

Saipov is at a federal lockup. His lawyer, David Patton, says he hopes “everyone lets the judicial process play out.”

