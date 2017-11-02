TRAFFIC: Accident closes WB lanes in front of Lake Mayer

By Published: Updated:

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department officers and accident investigation team are responding to a serious crash in front of Lake Mayer.

A driver reportedly hit a utility pole. No word yet on any injuries.

According to police, westbound lanes of Montgomery Cross Road between Sallie Mood Drive and the Truman Parkway are closed. Lights are also out in the area.

Drivers are urged to use caution and avoid the area if possible.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.

