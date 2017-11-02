Tour of Homes to benefit Deep writing program

Mark your calendars and save the date for this year’s Holiday Tour of Homes in Savannah’s Landmark Historic District.

Sponsored by the Downtown Neighborhood Association, the event takes place Saturday, December 9.

This is your chance to look “behind the doors” of beautiful private houses, luxurious inns, and elegant museum homes during the holiday season.

Proceeds will benefit Savannah’s Deep Center.

Learn more here.

CALL FOR VOLUNTEER TOUR DOCENTS!

With 14 homes and 5 Inns, volunteer docents are greatly needed to assist guests during the tour. Volunteer times are only 2 hours and all volunteers receive a FREE ticket to enjoy the tour themselves!