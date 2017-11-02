SC Disaster Recovery announces end to Hurricane Matthew application process

Columbia, S.C. (WSAV) – The deadline to apply for Hurricane Matthew assistance is Nov. 10. Citizens who have not started the application process with the South Carolina Disaster Recovery Office (SCDRO) by November 10th will not be eligible for service.

Citizens who began the process prior to Nov. 10 will have until Dec. 29 to provide all required information for eligibility processing. The program goal is to serve as many eligible applicants as possible, but SCDRO cannot serve those that do not finish the application process.

For more information, go to https://www.scdr.sc.gov/

Eligibility for the program is based on income, age dependency and disability. The highest priority is given to households with documented damage, homeowners who are 65 years old or older, persons with documented disabilities, or households with children five years old or younger. SCDRO focuses on the repair or replacement of homes for citizens that do not have the resources to repair or rebuild their homes.