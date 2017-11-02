Savannah gets ready to rock n roll

Kim Gusby Coastal Sunrise anchor By Published:

The 7th annual Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon & ½ Marathon returns this weekend with more than 15,000 runners from all 50 states and 15 countries expected to participate.

Fitz and the Tantrums will headline the post-race concert in Forsyth Park. Local bands will play along the course.

Race weekend will also include extended Health & Fitness Expo hours at the International Trade & Convention Center.

Check out our interview with Dan Cruz, vice president of communications for the Rock ‘n‘ Roll Marathon Series

Find more information here.

