Registration open for the New Year’s Day Polar Plunge on Tybee Island

TYBEE ISLAND, Ga. (WSAV) – Registration for the 2018 annual Tybee Polar Plunge is now open. You can sign up to join thousands of others who will start off their new year by running into the Atlantic Ocean.

In 2012, 2,400 participants raced into the ocean, giving the Tybee Polar Plunge a spot in the Guinness Book of World Records. This year, they hope to top that number.

And if you’re on the fence about freezing in the ocean, remember — it’s for a good cause.

The proceeds benefit the non-profit Tybee Post Theater, a historic performing arts and movie venue on the island.

Registration is open now on their website: http://tybeeposttheater.org ($25 for adults, $15 for children).

Along with your spot in the plunge, you’ll receive an official long-sleeve 2018 Tybee Polar Plunge t-shirt.