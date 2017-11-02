UPDATE: Police investigate fatal wreck near Lake Mayer

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Savannah-Chatham Metro Police Department’s Traffic Investigation Unit is investigating a fatal accident on Montgomery Crossroads near Lake Mayor.

According to police, Lisa Sanford, 26, of Savannah, was traveling in the 1800 block of Montgomery Crossroads around 12:45 p.m. today when she side-swept another vehicle.

Her vehicle then left the roadway and struck a Georgia Power pole.

Sanford was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, one westbound lane of Montgomery Cross Road remains closed for power pole repairs.

The accident caused some area outages.

News 3 will continue to bring you further updates.