Police continue to search for man who escaped custody at Memorial ER

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Randolph Frazier, a man who fled from deputies in another county, is on the run again in Chatham County.

McIntosh County deputies say he led them on a high speed chase through several counties and ending in Richmond Hill.

The three suspects involved jumped out of the car and ran into the woods where they were caught.

Frazier complained of injuries and was taken to the Memorial Health Center’s emergency room.

Once there, he was able to escape and is still on the loose.

Digging deeper, News 3 discovered Frazier is no stranger to jail.

The Savannah native has a rap sheet in Chatham County that goes back many years showing various drug charges, theft, probation violation and an aggravated assault charge just last year.

An official with Memorial Health Center told New 3 that any time a prisoner is brought into the ER deputies or police are responsible for them.

If you have any information, call police or Crimestoppers at 912-234-2020.