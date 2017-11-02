Our Hometown: Empty Bowl Fundraiser ot benefit Emmaus House Soup Kitchen

Join United Ministries Sunday, November 5, at the Emmaus House Soup Kitchen on Abercorn Street– from noon to 2 pm for the 7th annual Empty Bowl Fundraiser.

The event recognizes the agency’s 34 years of serving homeless and hungry people of Savannah.

Empty handmade and hand painted bowls will be available to fill with soup, salad, and dessert– and take home– reminding you of the many people who will wake up with their own empty stomachs and empty bowls every morning and have nothing to fill it with.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $5 for children.

Proceeds benefit the Emmaus House Soup Kitchen.

For more information, visit the Empty Bowl Fundraiser event page on Facebook.