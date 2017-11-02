Marvel star shares story of managing diabetes

More than 100 million U.S. adults are now living with diabetes or prediabetes, according to a new report released today by the CDC. The report finds that as of 2015, more than 30 million Americans – 9% of the U.S. population – have diabetes. November is National Diabetes Awareness Month and one in four people with diabetes doesn’t know he or she has it! Which is why creating awareness and learning how to manage your diabetes is so important. We are joined by the star the upcoming Marvel TV series New Warriors, actor, Derek Theler. He has lived with type 1 diabetes since he was 3 and joins us to discuss the Call of the Warrior campaign and share his story.

