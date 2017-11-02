Hershey Company to release first new candy bar since 1995

DERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WSAV) – The Hershey Company is releasing its new candy bar for the first time since 1995.

The bar called Hershey’s Gold is described as a caramelized cream, featuring salty peanut and pretzel bits.

The sweet, buttery candy bar is set to go on sale December 1.

Hershey’s Gold is the fourth flavor to be introduced by Hershey’s.

The iconic milk chocolate bar was launched in 1900, followed by dark chocolate in 1939. Then 56 years later, Hershey’s released cookies ‘n’ creme in 1995.

You can’t get your hands on the golden bar yet, but if you had to guess — what’s your favorite? Let us know by filling out the poll below.