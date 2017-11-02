Gov. Deal: Tourism had $60.8 billion impact last year

The Associated Press Published:

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. (AP) – Georgia’s governor says tourism had a record-breaking economic impact of $60.8 billion statewide last year.

Gov. Nathan Deal spoke Thursday at the 2017 Georgia Governor’s Tourism Conference on Jekyll Island. He said more than 450,000 jobs across the state were somehow tied to tourism in 2016.

State Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson said tourism dollars and jobs can be found in nearly every Georgia community.

More than 400 tourism professionals are attending the Jekyll Island conference to learn more about recent industry issues and trends. Next year the conference will move to Atlanta.

