FUGITIVE FILES: Teresa Lynn Harrelson

A career criminal is on the run again and investigators need your help tracking her down.

“(She) Has a long history of drug charges, probation violations, prostitution, failure to comply with child support,” said Dawn Rentzler of the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office.

Chatham County Sheriff’s are talking about Teresa Lynn Harrelson.

She has been in and out of jail since the mid 1990’s on any number of charges, most involving drugs.

Teresa Harrelson is 5′ 2″ 138 pounds. Her last address was in the 2300 block of East 37th street in Savannah, but she has been known to hang out anywhere from Beach street, Whitfield avenue and Walthour road.

“She’s been pretty much everywhere around Savannah, So you don’t know who she knows, where she may be hiding.”

If you known where Teresa Lynn Harrelson may be, call Chatham County Sheriff’s or Crimestoppers right away at 234-2020.

Remember all tips are anonymous, and if yours leads to an arrest you could be eligible for a cash reward.