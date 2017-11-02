Fans in Effingham County celebrate World Series win

Related Coverage South Effingham High cheers for one of their own in World Series

EFFINGHAM CO., Ga. (WSAV) – Houston Astros fans rejoiced last night in Los Angeles, but the celebration continued a little closer to home.

Joshua Reddick, from Effingham County, helped the team secure the World Series Championship over the Dodgers.

All season long, family and friends have been cheering him on.

“It’s so crazy! I can’t tell you how crazy it is — we’re so excited. We are so pumped,” says one fan.

Needless to say, his success has made for a lot more Astros fans in Rincon and Effingham.

And he continues to give back to his hometown. The Reddick Foundation has made large donations to both Effingham and South Effingham High Schools.

“He takes pride, more pride in this community and this school as being a Mustang than any major league player that I know,” says Ron Womack, assistant principal at South Effingham High School.

Reddick graduated from South Effingham High School in 2005. He was drafted in 2006 by the Red Sox and was traded to the Astros this season.