Coca-Cola Consolidated investing $5 million in new South Carolina facility

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Coca-Cola Consolidated is constructing a new sales and distribution center at the Cypress Ridge Industrial Park in Jasper County – an investment of over $5 million.

The center will bring 45 existing jobs and at least 20 new jobs to the Ridgeland area.

The company chose the Cypress Ridge Spec Building because of the convenient location and workforce advantages, according to Steve Curtis, local branch manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated.

FYI, in case you'd like to buy the world a Coke. Happy to have @CokeCCBCC here in SC! https://t.co/ZG5JhDIcN3 — Henry McMaster (@henrymcmaster) November 2, 2017

Just in! Coca Cola to open distribution center in Jasper Co. in 2018. Will hire at least 20 pp to start. pic.twitter.com/N8lccCSdS5 — Holly Bounds (@WSAVHollyB) November 2, 2017

We're thrilled to be a part of the SC community! #SCJustRight https://t.co/EpHUxFvTG5 — CocaColaConsolidated (@CokeCCBCC) November 2, 2017

There are seven Coca-Cola Consolidated locations in South Carolina which employ over 1,200 people in the state.

The new center will handle sales and distribution of Coca-Cola products for Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the nation’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler.