Coca-Cola Consolidated investing $5 million in new South Carolina facility

The company's investment will create 20 new jobs in the area

By Published:

RIDGELAND, S.C. (WSAV) – Coca-Cola Consolidated is constructing a new sales and distribution center at the Cypress Ridge Industrial Park in Jasper County – an investment of over $5 million.

The center will bring 45 existing jobs and at least 20 new jobs to the Ridgeland area.

The company chose the Cypress Ridge Spec Building because of the convenient location and workforce advantages, according to Steve Curtis, local branch manager for Coca-Cola Consolidated.

There are seven Coca-Cola Consolidated locations in South Carolina which employ over 1,200 people in the state.

The new center will handle sales and distribution of Coca-Cola products for Allendale, Bamberg, Beaufort, Colleton, Hampton and Jasper Counties.

Coca-Cola Consolidated is the nation’s largest independent Coca-Cola bottler.

