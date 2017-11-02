Chatham deputies looking for inmate who walked off work assignment

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office seeks the public’s assistance in locating an inmate that walked off his work release assignment last night, Nov. 1.

Darryl Brown walked off of his work release assignment and cut off his ankle monitor. He was working as a Longshoremen at the Ports and was to be picked up at the American Inn and Suites at 21 Main Street in Garden City.

Anyone with information on Brown’s location should contact the Sheriff’s Office or 911. Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020