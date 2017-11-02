Alabama teens arrested after laced gummies send 6 students to hospital

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) – Three teens have been arrested after six high school students consumed drug-laced gummy bears and were sent to the hospital.

The teens, aged 14 to 17, are charged with distribution of a controlled substance. The gummy bears are believed to have been laced with drugs, however, it’s unclear which drug specifically at this time.

According to News 5, The Mobile County Public School System confirms that six Alma Bryant High School students are being treated at a local hospital after a teacher noticed the students behaving in a strange manner.

Rena Philips, a spokesperson for the school system, says a teacher noticed the students appeared to be “loopy.” Officials say out of precaution they were transported for treatment and evaluation.

All six students who ingested the gummy bears are in stable condition. The three arrested teens are not being identified.

This story is developing. Stay tuned for further updates.