Tenn. tourism officials install viewfinders so colorblind people can see fall colors

By JONATHAN MATTISE, The Associated Press Published:
This Oct. 26, 2017 photo shows Amber McCarter, a 22-year-old from Tennessee who is colorblind, looks out from Mt. Harrison at the Ober Gatlinburg resort through a viewfinder designed to help see more colors. Tennessee tourism officials have installed the colorblind viewfinder there, in addition to viewfinders in two other scenic spots in the state. (AP Photo/Jonathan Matisse) The Associated Press

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee tourism officials have installed viewfinders at three scenic spots, including an overlook in the Great Smoky Mountains, to help colorblind people see the fall foliage burst with color for the first time.

The viewfinders that debut Wednesday don’t use new technology, since glasses for colorblindness already exist. But state officials believe it’s the first time it’s been incorporated into a viewfinder that helps with red-green color deficiencies.

Crews filmed reactions of some first-time viewers atop the Ober Gatlinburg resort last week for marketing purposes. Some of the first glimpses drew tears, smiles and expressions of wonder and awe.

The other two viewfinders are at scenic areas of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area near Oneida, and at the westbound Interstate 26 overlook near Erwin in Unicoi County.

