Postal Service eyes next-day Sunday delivery for holidays

The Associated Press Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) – The U.S. Postal Service wants to boost its business this holiday season by offering what few e-commerce retailers can provide: cheap next-day service with packages delivered Sundays to your home.

Retail giant Walmart says it is considering the Sunday option, which could reshape weekend shopping trips to the mall.

The post office says the pilot program allows consumers to place online orders with participating retailers before a cutoff time Saturday. Postal carriers pick up merchandise from local stores for delivery the following day, similar to the Sunday package deliveries it now handles almost exclusively for online leader Amazon.

It comes as consumers demand ever-quicker and convenient delivery.

The Postal Service hasn’t disclosed which stores may ultimately sign onto the program, launched in advance of retailers’ most competitive time of year.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s