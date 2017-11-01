Plan ahead: Major road closures for Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Rock ‘n’ Roll Savannah Marathon takes place Nov. 4-5. Vehicles trying to access downtown Savannah during that time should expect delays. Drivers need to plan ahead to allow plenty of time to arrive at their destination.

Download the free Waze app on your smart phone for point to point directions on race day around road closures.

When: Saturday, November 4

6 a.m. – Most road closures begin to take effect

7:30 a.m. – Marathon, Half Marathon & Relay Start

3:15 p.m. – Most roads will be reopened Sunday, November 5

12:30 p.m. – Road closures begin

1 p.m. – 5K Start

2 p.m. – All roads will be reopen

2:30 p.m. – One Mile Start (Inside Daffin Park)

Where: Major Saturday Road Closures:

• Bay Street (Whole Road) closed from Bull St. to Jenks St.

• W. Gwinnett Street (Whole Road) closed from Magazine Ave. to Montgomery St.

• Oglethorpe Ave (Eastbound) closed from Jefferson St. to E. Broad Street

• E. Broad Street (Whole Road) closed from Oglethorpe Ave to Anderson Ave

• E. Henry Street (Whole Road) closed from E. Broad Street to Atkinson Ave

• Truman Parkway (Southbound) closed from E. President Ave. to DeLesseps Ave

• Delesseps Ave (Westbound) closed from Cedar St. to Truman Parkway

• Cedar Street (Whole Road) closed from DeLesseps Ave to Washington Ave

• E. Anderson Street (Whole Road) closed from SB Truman Parkway to Drayton St

Click here for course map.

Click here to see list of closed parking.

Major Sunday Road Closures:

• Washington Ave (Whole Road) closed from Waters Ave to Reynolds St

• Chatham Crescent (Whole Road) closed from E 45 St to Atlantic Ave.

• Atlantic Ave. (Whole Road) closed from 49th St. to E. 46th St.

• E. 49th St. (Whole Road) closed from Atlantic Ave. to Atlantic Ave.

• E. 46th St. (Whole Road) closed from Atlantic Ave. to Atlantic Ave.

Click here for 5K map.