Officials ring Bell of Hope to honor NYC victims

NEW YORK (AP) – A bell that London gave to New York City after Sept. 11, 2001, has tolled in honor of those killed in the truck attack on a bike path near the World Trade Center.

St. Paul’s Chapel is part of the Parish of Trinity Church Wall Street and rang the Bell of Hope on Wednesday. It’s located near the lower Manhattan neighborhood where a truck driver plowed into people on Tuesday, killing eight.

The historic church is offering prayers for those killed, injured and traumatized and for their loved ones.

Worshippers also are praying for emergency responders, medical workers and worldwide peace. The church served rescue and recovery workers after the World Trade Center attack.