Metro seeks armed robbery suspects

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police Robbery Unit detectives seek help to identify two suspects in an armed robbery that occurred at the Batteries Plus Bulbs store at 7170 Hodgson Memorial Drive, on October 28.

At about 8:45 a.m., Metro officers responded to the store in reference to an armed robbery call.

Reportedly, two male suspects, both armed, entered the store demanding money from an employee. The employee complied and the males left the store, possibly in a mid-size, black SUV.

One suspect is described as a black male, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, with a slim build. He wore a purple shirt, light colored pants and a white shirt covering his face. The second suspect is described as a black male, standing about 6-feet tall, with a slim build. He wore a purple shirt, dark colored pants and a black shirt covering his face.

Anyone with information on the suspects’ identities can call 911. A confidential tip line is also open directly to investigators at (912) 525-3124.

Information can also be forwarded to CrimeStoppers at (912) 234-2020. CrimeStoppers tipsters remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.