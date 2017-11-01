Kyra Sedgwick celebrates directorial debut with ‘Story of a Girl’ at SCAD Savannah Film Festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — The SCAD Savannah Film Festival red carpet was shining with more stars on Tuesday, Oct. 31.

Actress/director Kyra Sedgwick talked to News 3 after screening her directorial debut, a feature length film called “Story of a Girl.” The movie also stars Sedgwick’s husband Kevin Bacon and their daughter Sosie Bacon.

What did she think about working with them?

“It was great. It was really easy, honestly. There was a lot of ease and grace about the whole thing. I mean, I knew that they were gonna be amazing and they were. And, we all get along really well. So, it was great.”

Sedgwick also accepted the “Spotlight Award” at the festival.

The SCAD Savannah Film Festival continues through Saturday Nov. 4. For a complete list of showtimes and panels, go to http://filmfest.scad.edu/