Ingredients

4 extra large eggs

1 – 29 oz canned pumpkin

3 cups evaporated milk

1½ cups sugar

2 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp ground nutmeg

1 tsp salt

½ tsp ground cloves

2 – 9 inch pie crusts (unbaked) homemade or store bought

Directions

1. Lightly beat eggs until well blended. Add pumpkin, milk, sugar, cinnamon, nutmeg, salt, and cloves. Mix until well blended. Pour evenly into pie shells.

2. Bake at 350 for 1 hour or until knife inserted in center comes out clean.