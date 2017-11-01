Georgia DOT apologizes for using dead-end road to dump deer carcasses

ATLANTA (AP) — Nearly two dozen dead deer have been found where a road ends in Georgia.

A driver who made a wrong turn discovered the carcasses in Rockdale County on Tuesday and contacted WSB-TV . The Georgia Department of Transportation apologized, saying one of its contractors made an apparent error using the area as a disposal site for roadkill.

The area is adjacent to Interstate 20 on state-owned land. Crews were working to remove the deer Tuesday morning.

Rockdale County public relations director Jorge Diez says the county transportation department takes all dead deer to a landfill. He says the county wants to rectify the situation and find a solution because Rockdale County is not “a dumping ground.”

