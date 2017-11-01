Fatal accident closes westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway

Beaufort County (WSAV) – The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is currently on scene of a deadly single vehicle accident on Bluffton Parklway. We’re told it happened about 3:15 PM. The westbound lanes of Bluffton Parkway near the Beaufort County Government Complex (4800 block) are currently shutdown and will remain closed until further notice.

South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers is conducting an investigation on the cause of the crash.

News 3 has a crew of the way to the scene. We will provide more information as it becomes available.