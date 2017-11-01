Family Promise helps struggling families regain housing, independence, dignity

Community. Compassion. Commitment. Family Promise of Bryan County is a collaborative partnership of congregations assisting families with children in area schools who are facing homelessness. The organization helps families regain their housing, independence and dignity. Approximately 168 homeless school-age children have currently been identified in Bryan County. Learn how you can get involved in supporting the organization through an upcoming fundraiser.

Family Promise ‘Soul to Soul’ Fundraising Event

Friday, November 3

7 pm

Belhaven

1051 Belfast River Rd, Richmond Hill

http://www.familypromisebryancounty.org