Congress looks into Russian social media meddling

WASHINGTON (NBC News) — Representatives from Facebook, Twitter and Google faced Senators Tuesday at the first of three Congressional hearings looking into how Russia attempted to meddle in the 2016 Presidential Election through social media.

“We have found that foreign actors have used fake accounts to place ads on Facebook and Instagram that reached millions of Americans,” said Facebook’s general counsel Colin Stretch.

Those posts came from 120 fake, Russia-backed Facebook pages, that through likes, shares, and follows reached 126 million people, or half of all eligible American voters.

“What is really staggering and hard to comprehend is how easily and successfully they turned modern tech to their advantage,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein.

Twitter says its investigation has found nearly 37,000 accounts linked to Russian entities in the lead up to election day.

Facebook, Twitter and Google say they have all instituted new polices to prevent future meddling.

