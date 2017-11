Savannah (WSAV) – The City of Savannah will host two sessions with FEMA personnel for anyone who may have questions or need to register for FEMA assistance due to damage from Irma.

The sessions will be Wednesday, November 8th from 10AM-2PM and Thursday, November 9th from 3-7PM. Both events will be held at the Liberty City Neighborhood Center located at 1401 Mills B. Lane Boulevard.

To contact FEMA directly call 1-800-621-FEMA (3362).