Celebrating 100 years with Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs

Since 1917 the Frank Callen Boys & Girls Clubs have been serving Savannah’s youth and providing a safe place for them to learn and grow.

Friday, November 10, the public is invited to help them celebrate 100 years of service in Savannah while remembering Frank Callen, the thousands of children that they have served over the years and honor the legacy of those that have come through their doors.

More Details:

100 Year Anniversary Celebration Gala featuring guest speaker, gold medal Olympian, and Boys & Girls Club Alumna Jackie Joyner Kersee.

Savannah’s own, Weslyn Lady Mahogany Bowers will M.C. the evening and jazz great Teddy Adams provide the entertainment.

Pre-reception check-in begins at 6:00pm. Dinner program begins at 7:00pm.

Tickets: $75

bgcsavannah.org