Video: Man turns driveway into Harry Potter’s Diagon Alley

(KING) A man in Seattle has turned his driveway into the fantasy street of Diagon Alley from the Harry Potter series just in time for Halloween.

Jon Chambers built the magical street with stores like Olivanders Wand Shop, Madam Malkin’s and Quality Quidditch Supplies. The street even has a golden snitch made using a 3D printer.

“I just love this kind of fantastical world that J.K. Rowling has created,” Chambers said. “It’s obviously spurred the imagination of myself, a lot of adults. I think we’ve gotten more adult visitors come from out of town to visit already than we have kids.”

Chambers had help from his neighbors who volunteered their time or lumber to help bring Diagon Alley to life.

He plans to keep Diagon Alley open through the first of the New Year and decorate it for the holidays.

