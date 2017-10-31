Video: Fallout from Manafort indictment

NBC News Published:
Paul Manafort, Rick Gates
A court artist drawing shows President Donald Trump's former campaign chairman, Paul Manafort, center standing and Manafort's business associate, Rick Gates, in federal court in Washington, Monday, Oct. 30, 2017, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Deborah A. Robinson. Seated at front left is Manafort's attorney Kevin Downing. Manafort and Gates have pleaded not guilty following their arrest on charges related to conspiracy against the United States and other felonies. The charges are the first from the special counsel investigating possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia. (Dana Verkouteren via AP)

(NBC News) The White House says the indictment of former Trump campaign manager Paul Manafort has nothing to do with the president, his campaign or alleged collusion with Russia.

Manafort and his business associate Rick Gates face a dozen federal charges.

The indictment alleges they hid $75 million in offshore accounts – money earned years ago consulting for a Russian-backed Ukrainian leader.

“There is no evidence that Mr. Manafort or the Trump campaign colluded with the Russian government,” said Manafort’s Attorney, Kevin Downing.

Still, a guilty plea by a lesser known campaign adviser could be the link investigators have been looking for.

George Papadopoulos admits to lying to the FBI about his Russian contacts during the campaign.

“They had him out there playing dial-a-crook, calling people with a wiretapped phone. I’ll bet anything that they’ve got a whole array of tapes,” says former Watergate Assistant Special Prosecutor Nick Ackerman.

The White House insists Papadopoulos’ role was limited.

“It was a volunteer position and again, no activity was ever done in an official capacity,” said White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2zWq7OJ

