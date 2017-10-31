This weekend: Christmas at Alee Arts and Crafts to benefit Shriners Hospitals for Children

It may be Halloween, but we’re already thinking about the holidays. The third annual Christmas at Alee Arts & Crafts is coming up this weekend. There will crafts of all kinds, refreshments, and a wonderful Festival of Trees where you can vote on your favorite and bid on one you would like to own. Proceeds benefit the Alee 1st Lady’s Project and the Morris Slotin Travel fund.
Check out our interview for more information.

