Several local mayoral races on ballot for Nov. 7

(WSAV) — Elections are scheduled for Nov. 7, and there are four mayoral races in our area you need to know about.

In Thunderbolt, incumbent Mayor Beth Goette is facing two challengers–Shawn Elmore and Anna Maria Thomas.

In Statesboro, incumbent Mayor Jan Moore is facing two challengers–Jonathan McCollar and John Grotheer.

In Rincon, incumbent Mayor Ken Lee is challenged by Kristi Ricker.

And one of the most talked about races is for the mayor of Port Wentworth. The current Mayor ‘Pig’ Jones has decided not run for re-election after three terms. Tim Holbrook and Gary Norton both hope to replace him.



There will also be mayoral races in Midway where Levern Clancy Jr. is running against Neal Eric Jones, Sr.

And there are races in Rocky Ford and Yemassee.