Safety Tips: What you need to know for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement officials have some tips to keep you and your little ones safe during Halloween.
- They recommend trick-or-treating only between the hours of 5-8 p.m.
- Also, make sure there is an adult to supervise.
- And, they encourage you to enjoy alternative, public or even police-sponsored events for a safe, family-friendly Halloween.
For costumes:
- Use only flame-resistant materials.
- Don’t cover eyes with masks. Instead use face paint.
- And make sure your children’s costumes are made from light colored materials and have a reflective strip on them–and carry a light to make them visible to passing cars.