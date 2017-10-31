Safety Tips: What you need to know for Halloween

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Law enforcement officials have some tips to keep you and your little ones safe during Halloween.

They recommend trick-or-treating only between the hours of 5-8 p.m.

Also, make sure there is an adult to supervise.

And, they encourage you to enjoy alternative, public or even police-sponsored events for a safe, family-friendly Halloween.

For costumes:

Use only flame-resistant materials.

Don’t cover eyes with masks. Instead use face paint.

And make sure your children’s costumes are made from light colored materials and have a reflective strip on them–and carry a light to make them visible to passing cars.