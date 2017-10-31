Our Hometown: ‘Savannah Sisterhood Symposium’ celebrates women

When it comes to giving back to the community, Weslyn Bowers goes above and beyond.

Her non-profit Blessings in a Book Bag gives local children the extra boost they need to be successful in school and in life.

And it doesn’t stop there.

Starting November 3, Bowers and Blessings in a Book Bag are hosting the Savannah Sisterhood Symposium, a 3-day resource fair surrounding women and community empowerment.

The event kicks off this Friday, November 3 at 4:30 p.m. at B. Historic Hotel with a free networking mixer.

Saturday, November 4, there’s the Cport Expo from 10 am to 4 pm at the International Longshormen’s Hall on Lathrope Avenue.

It wraps up Sunday, November 5, at the same location with the Women’s Empowerment Brunch at 11 am.

12 women will be recognized for their exceptional work in our community.

For more information, visit: eventbrite.com or check out Weslyn Bowers‘ Facebook page!

