Officials: Six people dead after trucker downs pedestrians in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP/NBC News) — Six people are dead and 15 have been hurt after an incident in Lower Manhattan, law enforcement officials say.

A truck reportedly drove onto a bike path near the World Trade Center site. Officials say one person is in custody at this time.

J. Peter Donald, the New York police assistant commissioner for communication, said on Twitter that police were responding to reports that shots had been fired, but it wasn’t immediately clear what occurred or who fired the shots.

Multiple people are dead, a senior New York City official said. An exact number and more details weren’t immediately clear. Initially, it was reported as a shooting near Chambers Street and the West Side Highway.

A truck was nearby, and images showed damaged bicycles in a bike path. A spokesperson for New York Mayor Bill de Blasio said that the mayor was on the way to the area and that there was “no active threat.”

“You could see cyclists and pedestrians badly injured,” said MSNBC correspondent and producer Louis Burgdorf, who was outside a building where Canal Street meets the West Side Highway, which is north of Chambers and the highway.

NBC New York, citing sources, reported that a box truck drove onto a bike path, traveling the wrong direction, and struck several people before colliding with a Home Depot rental truck.